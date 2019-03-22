San Francisco's de Young Museum Hosting 80s-Themed Metal Night Dedicated To Claude Monet

San Francisco's de Young Museum started their Monet: The Late Years exhibit back in February and the popular exhibition extends through May 27th. Now, for one special evening ArtPoint will transform the museum into an 80s greenhouse complete with 80s-themed couture, metal music, themed coctails and more as a nod to Monet's love affair with his Giverny garden.

The ode to the rockstar of impressionism will be Saturday night April 27th from 8PM - 11:30PM and will feature DJs and live music from Mëtal Strëet Böyz (the latest spin-off from legendary Bay Area band Tainted Love).

Tickets start at $95 and you can get yours & learn more about the event here.