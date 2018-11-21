San Francisco's Conservatory Of Flowers To Light Up For The Holidays
Night Bloom will light up the Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park almost every night between December 2 - January 6, 2019.
Light up the season with Night Bloom, a five-week light and sound exhibition, coming to the Conservatory of Flowers this winter! Light and sound will transform the iconic San Francisco landmark into a glowing landscape of interactive experiences this holiday season from Dec 2 through Jan 6. Journey through the tropics where cotton candy sunsets abound, rare and unusual flowers blossom in the moonlight, and fireflies come out to play. Tickets are now available. Grab yours today! Link in bio. ✨------♂️ #nightbloom
The interactive nighttime light & sound experience features five galleries including Prism, Glow, and Bloom and is appropriate for both kids and adults
Tickets for adults are $27, members are $20, & kids 8 and under are free.
A taste of what’s to come this holiday season. #NIGHTBLOOM Link in bio!
For tickets & dates head here. For details on the November 30th preview party head to the Facebook event page.