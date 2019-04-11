San Francisco's Chase Center Will Fit 18k People; It Will Have Less Than 1,000 Parking Spaces

April 11, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Chase Center

Categories: 
Bay Area News

If you're planning to hit up concerts like Metallica with the San Francisco Symphony, The Black Keys & Modest Mouse, or a Warriors game when they come to San Francisco's new Chase Center later this year - try not to drive. There will only be 950 parking spaces available at the arena, which will git more than 18k peopke.

MUNI is confident that they can provide enough extra T-Line service to accomodate the crowds & the Warriors are paying for a bus service that will connect with BART.

A new MUNI platform will be ready outside of the arena so expect crowds similar to the King St. stops outside of AT&T Park.

For those hoping to find street parking, San Francisco's Port Commission warns that nearby residents will have permit parking on residential streets & meters on commercial streets will have one, or two hour limits.

Plan ahead & leave early if you're going to Chase Center in its first few months of operation.

Tags: 
Chase Center
Parking
BART
MUNI