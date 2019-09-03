San Francisco's Chase Center Hosting Free Block Party On Saturday

The Bay Area's newest arena is ready to open its doors to the public for the first time this Friday (September 6th) with Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony. The following day you'll be able to check out the area around the arena for free at the Chase Block Party.

The party will be held from 12 - 4 PM & will be subject to capacity so show up early if you want to watch the US Open Womens Tennis Final on the large video board outside of the arena.

There will be games, food, drinks, famous athletes, photo booths, face painting & more. SC30/UA + Chase hates will be given to the first 250 attendees, as well. If you bring your Chase card you'll also receive a complimentary drink ticket & seat cushion (while supplies last).

