San Francisco's Chase Center To Announce Its First Concerts Next Week

The Bay Area's new home for the Golden State Warriors and premiere concert venue, the Chase Center, is set to open its doors in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood this fall & starting Monday March 18th we'll find out who the first slate of artists to play the venue are going to be.

Chase Center Reveal Week will showcase the first slate of top-tier performances to occur at Chase Center this fall.



Eight events will be announced in five days beginning March 18.https://t.co/NMu3whxkYy — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 13, 2019

Beginning at 11AM Monday Warriors owner Joe Lacob & team president Rick Welts will kick off "Reveal Week" with the first of eight concert announcements over five days. After Monday's show announcement the rest will be at the following times:

Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Friday March 22 at 4:00 p.m.

The 18,064 capacity arena also includes a sports & entertainment district, which also will include two office buildings and 29 unique retail locations, along with 3.2 acres of publicly accessible plazas and open space.