San Francisco's Annual Valentine's Day Pillow Fight Returns For 2019
Every year as the Ferry Building clock strikes 6 PM on Valentine's Day a pillow fight breaks out in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza. It's a tradition that's essentially an unsanctioned, unofficial flash mob, but every year it seems to happen.
Fun Cheap SF notes that this event is always tentative and that there's always the chance of it being shut down, but it goes on each year. A bandana is recommended to keep feathers from flying into your mouth, though it's recommended that you bring a pillow that isn't filled with feathers (it's safer that way).
Live footage from the San Francisco pillow fight #pillowfight #sfpillowfight #valentineday #playing
If you plan to attend, be kind to others, don't play too rough & have fun. For more info head to Fun Cheap SF.