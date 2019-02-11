San Francisco's Annual Valentine's Day Pillow Fight Returns For 2019

Every year as the Ferry Building clock strikes 6 PM on Valentine's Day a pillow fight breaks out in San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza. It's a tradition that's essentially an unsanctioned, unofficial flash mob, but every year it seems to happen.

#sfpillowfight A post shared by Alex Sala (@sala.is) on Feb 14, 2014 at 7:54pm PST

Fun Cheap SF notes that this event is always tentative and that there's always the chance of it being shut down, but it goes on each year. A bandana is recommended to keep feathers from flying into your mouth, though it's recommended that you bring a pillow that isn't filled with feathers (it's safer that way).

If you plan to attend, be kind to others, don't play too rough & have fun. For more info head to Fun Cheap SF.