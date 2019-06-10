San Francisco Is Warmer Than L.A., Miami, And New Orleans Today

The Bay Area's hottest day of the year is setting records and notably, San Francisco is one of the hottest places in the entire country on a day in June. Not something you'd expect.

We know this is hard to believe, but San Francisco is one of the hottest places in America right now. https://t.co/wLrPZ4CHbx pic.twitter.com/Cur47UZzuV — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) June 10, 2019

Records began falling by noon today. The downtown SF record has been shattered by 7 degrees now that it's up to 95 for the day.

San Francisco Downtown sets new record high for the date of 89. The old record was 88 set in 1985. Temperature is expected to continue to rise through the day. #caheat — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2019

Relief is on the way with temperatures expected to drop Tuesday and return to normal by mid-week across the Bay Area.