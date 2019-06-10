San Francisco Is Warmer Than L.A., Miami, And New Orleans Today

June 10, 2019
The Bay Area's hottest day of the year is setting records and notably, San Francisco is one of the hottest places in the entire country on a day in June. Not something you'd expect. 

Records began falling by noon today. The downtown SF record has been shattered by 7 degrees now that it's up to 95 for the day.

Relief is on the way with temperatures expected to drop Tuesday and return to normal by mid-week across the Bay Area.

 

