San Francisco's United Dumplings To Put New Spin On Dumplings

A new restaurant is set to open soon in San Francisco that will put a new spin on dumplings. Owner of the Excelsior's Beijing Time will open United Dumplings at 525 Cortland Ave. in Bernal Heights with dumplings featuring untraditional fillings and guacamole on noodles, among other things.

Some of the fillings you'll find inside these dumplings will be inspired by Korean BBQ, Texas BBQ, curry, and there will be large dumplings so big & soupy you'll need a straw for them,

Owner Sandy Zheng notes that not everyone is a fan of traditional Chinese dumplings so she's hopeful that giving people a wide array of options will allow them to find something they'll love.

United Dumplings will also offer Chinese french fries as a side to the dumplings.

The restaurant is expected to open in March. For more head to Eater SF.