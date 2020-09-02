Owner Of San Francisco's Tommy's Joynt Says The Restaurant Isn't Closing

Update: Owner Chris Henry denies reports of the restaurant's closing to Hoodline and calls reports of the such "Fake news"

There are reports coming that legendary San Francisco hof-brau, Tommy's Joynt, on Van Ness Ave. might be closed - permanently. Broke Ass Stuart is the first to report that the brightly-lit spot that's been open since 1947 is no longer going to be serving up meats, potatoes, sandwiches, cocktails and more.

Tommy’s Joynt is closed!!!!



It seems this year continues to find ways to get worse.https://t.co/2BdbMK6jH7 — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) September 2, 2020

If you visit the restaurant's Yelp, customers reoort that it's closed and google also says that it's permanently closed. They haven't responded to inquiries as of yet and their phone line is disconnected.

We'll await confirmation, but for now it seems that a go-to spot to hit before (& after) shows at the nearby Great American Music Hall & Regency Ballroom is no longer an option.