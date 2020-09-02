Owner Of San Francisco's Tommy's Joynt Says The Restaurant Isn't Closing
Originally opened in 1947
Update: Owner Chris Henry denies reports of the restaurant's closing to Hoodline and calls reports of the such "Fake news"
Despite graffiti, Tommy's Joynt owner says closure rumors are 'fake news' https://t.co/vhlfEHMr7y by @editcatsf pic.twitter.com/TKlwMiSUpe— Hoodline (@Hoodline) September 2, 2020
There are reports coming that legendary San Francisco hof-brau, Tommy's Joynt, on Van Ness Ave. might be closed - permanently. Broke Ass Stuart is the first to report that the brightly-lit spot that's been open since 1947 is no longer going to be serving up meats, potatoes, sandwiches, cocktails and more.
Tommy’s Joynt is closed!!!!— (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) September 2, 2020
It seems this year continues to find ways to get worse.https://t.co/2BdbMK6jH7
If you visit the restaurant's Yelp, customers reoort that it's closed and google also says that it's permanently closed. They haven't responded to inquiries as of yet and their phone line is disconnected.
We'll await confirmation, but for now it seems that a go-to spot to hit before (& after) shows at the nearby Great American Music Hall & Regency Ballroom is no longer an option.
This is horrible. The San Francisco I grew up in is largely a memory at this point. --— -- •»» ---- R ----««• -- (@rositabella415) September 2, 2020
It Looks Like Tommy’s Joynt is Permanently Closed https://t.co/9DgVFBNkQw