San Francisco To Get Its First IKEA In 2021 With Market St. Location

A mini IKEA is coming to Market Street

September 8, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Bay Area News

IKEA is coming to San Francisco in 2021 with a mini version of the furniture store at 945 Market St. (and Sixth St.) and it will be the first "urban mall" project for the brand in the U.S.

Of the $260 million purchase of the space Mayor London Breed says "The presence of this great retailer in the heart of our city will be transformative for our Mid-Market neighborhood, create more jobs, and offer a great new shopping experience for our residents."

The store is expected to offer mixed-use offerings that are uniquely suited for San Francisco residents.

Tags: 
IKEA
San Francisco