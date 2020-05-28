San Francisco To Allow Outdoor Dining Starting June 15th

Indoor dining to come July 13th

A few days after introducing the Shared Spaces program where restaurants & bars will be allowed to apply for permits to utilize streets, sidewalks & more outdoor spaces for dining, Mayor London Breed has announced that outdoor dining can resume in San Francisco on June 15th with indoor dining tentatively set to return on July 13th.

That July 13th date depends on how San Francisco progresses with Coronavirus cases over the course of the next 6 weeks.

Restaurants will have to follow the guidelines set by the state, which require social distancing, face coverings, and increased sanitization protocols.

Cities like Berkeley, San Jose & San Mateo could also be close to announcing a return of outdoor dining.

