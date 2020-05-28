San Francisco To Allow Outdoor Dining Starting June 15th

A few days after introducing the Shared Spaces program where restaurants & bars will be allowed to apply for permits to utilize streets, sidewalks & more outdoor spaces for dining, Mayor London Breed has announced that outdoor dining can resume in San Francisco on June 15th with indoor dining tentatively set to return on July 13th.

San Francisco restaurants can open for outdoor dining on June 15 https://t.co/xf3EF1XOEM pic.twitter.com/DHNc8FRgr6 — Eater SF (@eatersf) May 28, 2020

That July 13th date depends on how San Francisco progresses with Coronavirus cases over the course of the next 6 weeks.

As long as we continue our progress, restaurants can offer outdoor dining, retail businesses can allow customers to shop inside with modifications, and more outdoor activities can resume on June 15th. We plan to allow more activities and businesses to resume in July and August. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 28, 2020

Restaurants will have to follow the guidelines set by the state, which require social distancing, face coverings, and increased sanitization protocols.

Cities like Berkeley, San Jose & San Mateo could also be close to announcing a return of outdoor dining.