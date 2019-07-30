San Francisco Symphony Screening 'Coco' For Dia De Los Muertos 2019

This fall the San Francisco Symphony will host special screenings of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco' on Friday November 1st & Saturday November 2nd to coincide with Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

The symphony will play along with the film as they do on their film nights. Screenings will be held at the Davies Symphony Hall & will begin at 7:30PM each evening For tickets you can head here.

This fall there will also be screenings of 'Get Out' & 'Ghostbusters'.