San Francisco Symphony Screening 'Coco' For Dia De Los Muertos 2019
July 30, 2019
This fall the San Francisco Symphony will host special screenings of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco' on Friday November 1st & Saturday November 2nd to coincide with Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
Last night audience members young and old came together to see the world premiere with live orchestra of Pixar's Oscar and Grammy Award-winning film Up! See it again today at 2PM with a live QA from Michael Giacchino (composer) and Pete Docter (director) before the show.
The symphony will play along with the film as they do on their film nights. Screenings will be held at the Davies Symphony Hall & will begin at 7:30PM each evening For tickets you can head here.
This fall there will also be screenings of 'Get Out' & 'Ghostbusters'.