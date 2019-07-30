San Francisco Symphony Hosting A Screening Of 'Get Out' This October
This October you can ring in Halloween with a special, spooky screening of 2017 horror film 'Get Out' with the San Francisco Symphony on Wednesday night October 30th.
The film's composer Michael Abels & guest vocalists DC6 (the original singers from the film) will be on hand to help the symphony provide the live-to-film score to go along with the screening.
The screening begins at 7:30 PM at the Davies Symphony Hall and tickets can be purchased here.