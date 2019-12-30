San Francisco Ranked As The Rudest Bay Area City For 2019

This past fall, Business Insider asked 2,000 adults to rank America's five rudest cities based on a list of the country's 50 biggest ones and the results find San Francisco as the rudest in the Bay Area & tenth rudest in the nation.

The rudest cities in America, ranked according to Business Insider:



1 New York City

2 Los Angeles

3 Washington, D.C.

4 Chicago

5 Boston

6 Detroit

7 Buffalo

8 Baltimore

9 Philadelphia

10 San Francisco

11 Birmingham

12 Atlanta

13 Las Vegas

14 Dallas

15 Miami

16 Austin — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) December 23, 2019

Nearly 10% of the respondents placed San Francisco in their top 5 rudest cities in America. While hailed for its vibrant culture, food, and entertainment it seems San Francisco leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many who visit.

San Jose was the only other Bay Area city on the list (#29) with 3% of respondents claiming it was among America's rudest.

Los Angeles (#2), Sacramento (#21) & San Diego (#22) rounded out the California cities on the list. New York came in as the country's rudest with 34% of respondents saying they felt its inhabitants are not kind.

For more on the results head here.