San Francisco Ranked As The Rudest Bay Area City For 2019
This past fall, Business Insider asked 2,000 adults to rank America's five rudest cities based on a list of the country's 50 biggest ones and the results find San Francisco as the rudest in the Bay Area & tenth rudest in the nation.
The rudest cities in America, ranked according to Business Insider:— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) December 23, 2019
1 New York City
2 Los Angeles
3 Washington, D.C.
4 Chicago
5 Boston
6 Detroit
7 Buffalo
8 Baltimore
9 Philadelphia
10 San Francisco
11 Birmingham
12 Atlanta
13 Las Vegas
14 Dallas
15 Miami
16 Austin
Nearly 10% of the respondents placed San Francisco in their top 5 rudest cities in America. While hailed for its vibrant culture, food, and entertainment it seems San Francisco leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many who visit.
San Jose was the only other Bay Area city on the list (#29) with 3% of respondents claiming it was among America's rudest.
Los Angeles (#2), Sacramento (#21) & San Diego (#22) rounded out the California cities on the list. New York came in as the country's rudest with 34% of respondents saying they felt its inhabitants are not kind.
