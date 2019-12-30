San Francisco Ranked As The Rudest Bay Area City For 2019

December 30, 2019
This past fall, Business Insider asked 2,000 adults to rank America's five rudest cities based on a list of the country's 50 biggest ones and the results find San Francisco as the rudest in the Bay Area & tenth rudest in the nation.

Nearly 10% of the respondents placed San Francisco in their top 5 rudest cities in America. While hailed for its vibrant culture, food, and entertainment it seems San Francisco leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many who visit.

San Jose was the only other Bay Area city on the list (#29) with 3% of respondents claiming it was among America's rudest.

Los Angeles (#2), Sacramento (#21) & San Diego (#22) rounded out the California cities on the list. New York came in as the country's rudest with 34% of respondents saying they felt its inhabitants are not kind.

For more on the results head here.

