San Francisco restaurants can reopen dining rooms starting tomorrow, movie theaters reopen Oct. 7th

As SF county moves into the state's "moderate" tier

September 29, 2020
Dining rooms in San Francisco will be allowed to reopen as of Wednesday September 30th now that the state has moved San Francisco county into its "moderate" tier for COVID-19 transmission.

Restaurants must limit capacity to 25% indoors, or a max of 100 people at a time, per Mayor London Breed's office

Other changes coming to San Francisco are:

  • Indoor movie theaters can reopen October 7th with limited capacities
  • Expansion of capacity for outdoor religious services, political demonstrations, and indoor malls.
  • Reopening of hottel fitness centers & family entertainment establishments

These reopenings come as Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of a potential second wave of COVID-19 impacting the state this fall.

