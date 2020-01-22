San Francisco Restaurants Adopt Climate Change Surcharge

Many restaurants in California including several in the Bay Area are teaming with non-profit, Zero Footprint, to fund a program called Restore California. That program will help farmers build healthy soil as well as contribute to carbon farming projects like compost application, cover crop planting, tree planting, and better grazing management.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association is one of the first to implement the new surcharge. https://t.co/2yRb0ucEWr — CBS47 (@CBS47) January 23, 2020

How will this be funded? An optional 1% surcharge that participating restaurants can add to bills that if only 1% of the state's restaurants opt into will provide $10 million to fund the initiative. The improvement of soil health would help combat climate change.

Among Bay Area restaurants participating are Flour + Water, Atelier Crenn, Fig & Thistle, Mission Chinese Food, State Bird Provisions and many more. A full list can be found here.

For more head to Eater SF.