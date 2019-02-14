San Francisco Residents Now Get Into The de Young Museum For Free On Saturdays
Starting April 6th the de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will offer free admission to their permanent collection art galleries to San Francisco residents. Those 17 & under receive free admission to the same galleries (regardless of residency).
Special exhibits will still require full admission price, such as the Monet Later Years exhibit that goes through May.
Free admission may be redeemed with a driver’s license or postmarked envelope. & these are the SF resident zip codes that will be granted free entry: 94102, 94103,94104, 94105, 94107, 94108, 94109, 94110, 94111, 94112, 94114, 94115, 94116, 94117, 94118, 94121, 94122, 94123, 92124, 94126, 94127, 94129, 94130, 94131, 94132, 94133, 94134, 94158, 94159, 94188
An FYI that the program will not be offered during Boquet To Art (June 4 - 9).
