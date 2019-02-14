San Francisco Residents Now Get Into The de Young Museum For Free On Saturdays

February 14, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News

Starting April 6th the de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will offer free admission to their permanent collection art galleries to San Francisco residents. Those 17 & under receive free admission to the same galleries (regardless of residency).

Special exhibits will still require full admission price, such as the Monet Later Years exhibit that goes through May.

Community. Access. Art for everyone. These are the founding values of the museum. That’s why starting this April, we will be offering FREE general admission every Saturday for San Francisco residents. ❤️ #deyoungmuseum [--: @shampliu>

A post shared by de Young Museum (@deyoungmuseum) on

Free admission may be redeemed with a driver’s license or postmarked envelope. & these are the SF resident zip codes that will be granted free entry: 94102, 94103,94104, 94105, 94107, 94108, 94109, 94110, 94111, 94112, 94114, 94115, 94116, 94117, 94118, 94121, 94122, 94123, 92124, 94126, 94127, 94129, 94130, 94131, 94132, 94133, 94134, 94158, 94159, 94188

An FYI that the program will not be offered during Boquet To Art (June 4 - 9).

For more head to the museum's website.

Tags: 
de Young Museum
San Francisco