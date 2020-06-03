Down Nearly 10% From Last Year; San Francisco Rents Fall To Their Lowest Since 2017

Zumper's National Rent Report has rent prices for San Francisco one-bedroom apartments down a whopping 9.2% from June of 2019. That takes the median one-bedroom in the city down to a still very high monthly cost of $3,360.00 - the lowest it has been since 2017.

San Francisco rents down 9.2%, lowest prices in 3 years https://t.co/ldrlf1JuTH pic.twitter.com/nYjFJWOwbb — SFGate (@SFGate) June 3, 2020

A decrease in demand for these apartments is being attributed to rising unemployment rates and many workers being allowed to work remotely for good. It's leading people to priortize space & comfort over location.

San Francisco residents are reportedly heading to other areas within California like Sacramento, Sonoma County & Los Angeles. Even with lower rent prices more residents are expected to make moves and rent prices are likely to continue dropping in the coming months.