San Francisco Ranks Highest In Money Spent On Alcohol In The U.S.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's spent a night out in San Francisco, or to anyone who's been to a Giants game lately, but more money is spent on alcohol in SF than in any other American city.

Well done SF... https://t.co/E0a2NagqiV — Madrone Art Bar (@madroneartbar) August 15, 2018

Meanwhile, AT&T Park and the @SFGiants have entered the Twilight Zone and are now charging $19.25 ($19.25!!) for beers like Anchor and Racer 5. pic.twitter.com/nYe2xQY7dP — Paolo Lucchesi (@lucchesi) July 5, 2018

In a consumer expenditures survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20 years of data show has shown us that San Franciscans spent an average of $1,131 on alcohol a year between 1996-2016, whereas the average American household spent $484 a year on booze.

These numbers mostly show that San Francisco generally spends far more on alcohol than the national avergae, due to pricing, but they don't necessarily consume more alcohol than those in other cities.

That $1,131 a year comes out to an SF local spending about 1.5% of their annual income on alcohol. San Diego was the next closest California city where residents spend an average of $850 a year on alcohol.

alcohol in San Francisco is so expensive but effective — petty murphy (@sadyoungadult) January 31, 2016

A reminder that those in San Francisco & Oakland could soon be spending even more on alcohol if a bill passes that will allow bars in those cities to remain open until 4 AM.