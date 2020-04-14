San Francisco Pride Parade Canceled For 2020
Scheduled for June 27th-28th
The San Francisco Pride parade and celebration scheduled for June 27th-28th has been canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Despite looking at alternate plans for the ;ast month the organizers felt it best to cancel this year's 50th anniversary festivities.
We have some disappointing news to share with you all. After weeks of pursuing every possible solution, SF Pride’s Board of Directors has decided to cancel 2020’s Parade and Celebration, scheduled for Saturday & Sunday, June 27-28. You can see our full statement at sfpride.org. --️----️----️-- We know this is going to leave a lot of people downhearted right when we all need some good news, but it’s the best decision for the health of our community and the city. In the weeks to come, we’ll have some exciting news about virtual #pride50 events. In the meantime, take care of yourselves and one another. QUEER SOLIDARITY FOREVER! . #sanfranciscopride #sfpride #sfpride2020 #--
SF Pride tends to draw up to 1 million people and features a parade down Market Street and concerts at Civic Center Plaza.
A virtual global pride event will be held on June 27th.