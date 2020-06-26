San Francisco Postpones Reopenings Of Hair Salons, Bars, Zoos, And More After Spike In Cases

Back on Monday San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that San Francisco could accelerate its reopening process allowing Hair salons, barber shops, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, nail salons, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming to resume on June 29 with restrictions. Now, after a spike in Coronavirus cases the mayor has announced that city is reversing course on those reopenings.

Our reopening process is guided by data and science.



COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly.



As a result, we're temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2020

Noting that the city saw 103 cases on Thursday as opposed to 20 back on June 15th, Breed says it's itme the to intervene.

Expect those above businesses to remain closed for at least a week longer.