San Francisco Is Now Officially The First Major U.S. City To Ban E-Cigarettes

Last week, San Francisco city supervisors voted unanimously to approve a ban on the sale & distribution of e-cigarettes. Now after a second and final vote the ban has become official. The ordinance bans the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of tobacco products on city property.

The measure singles out using e-cigarettes as a growing epidemic among young people. It follows a 2018 vote to ban flavored tobacco.

Once the ban goes into effect in early 2020 it will bar tobacco shops within San Francisco city limits from selling e-cigarettes that have not been approved by the FDA. As of right now, there are no e-cigarettes that are FDA-approved. E-cigarette companies have until 2022 to apply for that approval.

Beverly Hills, CA passed a similar ban earlier this month that will go into effect in 2021.

Per the CDC. nearly 5 million middle & high school students in America used e-cigarettes in 2018 & that was up from 3.6 million the prior year.

