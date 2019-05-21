San Francisco Is Now The City With The Highest Salaries In The World

In March it was reported that San Francisco had the highest-average rent for 1 bedroom apartments in the country at $3,690/month. Apartments at that price are being rented out and a new survey gives us a clue as to why. San Francisco is now home to world's highest salaries, per Deutsche Bank.

San Francisco has dethroned Zurich, Switzerland as the new city home to the highest salaries in the world, according to a new report https://t.co/MPEvRb4dRD pic.twitter.com/k4a46nFCZb — KRON4 News (@kron4news) May 21, 2019

The survey has the average San Franciscan earning $6,526.00 a month (up from $4,900.00 in 2018) with the highest disposable income after rent ($4,710.00) of any city in the world.

Zurich, Switzerland was bumped to #2 with average salaries there coming out to $5,800.00.

The full report can be found here.