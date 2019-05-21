San Francisco Is Now The City With The Highest Salaries In The World

May 21, 2019
In March it was reported that San Francisco had the highest-average rent for 1 bedroom apartments in the country at $3,690/month. Apartments at that price are being rented out and a new survey gives us a clue as to why. San Francisco is now home to world's highest salaries, per Deutsche Bank.

The survey has the average San Franciscan earning $6,526.00 a month (up from $4,900.00 in 2018) with the highest disposable income after rent ($4,710.00) of any city in the world.

Zurich, Switzerland was bumped to #2 with average salaries there coming out to $5,800.00.

The full report can be found here.

