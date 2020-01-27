San Francisco Named One Of America's Top 10 Football Cities For 2020

Wallet Hub has put together their list of the top football cities for 2020 by studying 245 U.S. cities that have (or represent) a professional, or college football team. The top city for football fans is Pittsburgh, PA, home of the Steelers. Two Bay Area cities made the top 10, though, with San Francisco coming in at #8 & Oakland, who recently lost the Raiders, coming in at #10.

Wallet Hub compared attributes like team performance, single-game ticket prices, season ticket prices, stadium accessibility, & fan engagement among other things to determine their results. Santa Clara, where the 49ers actually play noticeably isn't on the list, but San Francisco performed well and far better than Kansas City (#21) in the study. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV this Sunday.

Raiders fans, meanwhile, see Oakland ranked at #10 overall in the study, well ahead of their team's new home, Las Vegas at #41. Oakland also ranked top 5 in fan engagement despite fans knowing that their team was leaving after the 2019 season.

Sacramento (#38) & San Jose (#45) also made the top 50 major cities for football fans while Berkeley ranked #18 in mid-sized cities for football fans.

