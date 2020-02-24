San Francisco Named Second Hardest-Working City In America For 2020

According to personal finance website Wallet Hub, San Francisco is once again America's second hardest-working city. Coming in at the same position in 2020 as it did in 2019.

Americans outwork most of the world. But does your city outwork most of the U.S.? #EmployeeAppreciationDay https://t.co/ZZan8Ru5Mz pic.twitter.com/tx8oNWADWB — WalletHub (@wallethub) February 24, 2020

The study evaluated the 116 largests cities based on "Direct Work Factors" like Average Workweek Hours, Employment Rate, Share of Households where No Adults Work, Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused, and more plus "Indirect Work Factors" like Average Commute Time, Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs, Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident, and Average Leisure Time Spent per Day.

The top 5 Hardest-Working were:

Anchorage, AK San Francisco, CA Virginia Beach, VA Cheyenne, WY Irving, TX

Other Bay Area cities rank much lower with Fremont at #34, San Jose at #40, and Oakland #49.

The study notes that the average American puts in hundreds of hours more of work per year than workers in Japan, The UK & Germany. San Francisco workers not only put in some of the most hours of work in America, but also leave some of the most unused vacation hours on the table.

Head to Wallet Hub for more.