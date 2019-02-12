San Francisco Named America's Healthiest City For 2019

Wallet Hub has unveiled their findings for America's healthiest & unhealthiest cities & San Francisco has been named as the healthiest in the country.

Several factors worked in SF's favor, most notably it has the most walking & running trails per capita & high scores in healthy restaurant options & with adults consuming fruits & vegetables.

The top 5 healthies cities in the country are:

San Francisco Seattle San Diego Portland Washington D.C.

Fremont ranked at #18, San Jose at #24, Oakland at #34, & Santa Rosa at #41.

Stockton & San Bernardino were California's unhealthiest cities & Brownsville, TX was named the country's most unhealthy. For more results & methodology head to Wallet Hub.