San Francisco Museums To Be Free To The Public Thursday Night
The Global Climate Summit is being held this week in San Francisco and affiliates of the summit are giving the public a treat this evening. It's Green Thursday Night and that means many San Francisco museums will be free to the public from 5 - 9 PM tonight.
Now is the time to take climate action to the next level and step up to meet the climate challenge head-on. The Global Climate Summit will play a key role in making that happen. As an affiliate of the summit, we will be FREE to the public tonight from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. along with our Culture for Climate partners. [Gerhard Richter, Seestück (Seascape), 1998]
Here's the museums waiving entry fees tonight:
- S.F. Museum of Modern Art
- SOMArts
- the Contemporary Jewish Museum
- Museum of the African Diaspora
- Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
- California Historical Society
- Children's Creativity Museum
- American Book Binders Museum
A concert will be held in Buena Vista Gardens, as well.
Expect special environmental activities and exhibits at the participating museums. Enjoy!