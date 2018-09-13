San Francisco Museums To Be Free To The Public Thursday Night

September 13, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Yevgenia Gorbulsky | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

The Global Climate Summit is being held this week in San Francisco and affiliates of the summit are giving the public a treat this evening. It's Green Thursday Night and that means many San Francisco museums will be free to the public from 5 - 9 PM tonight.

Now is the time to take climate action to the next level and step up to meet the climate challenge head-on. The #GCAS2018 summit will play a key role in making that happen. . As an affiliate of the #GCAS2018, we will be FREE to the public tonight from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. along with our #CultureforClimate partners: . @siteunseen @barrymcgeeart @hankwillisthomas @america_bookbinders @californiahistoricalsociety @creativitykids @jewseum @luggagestoregallery @moad_sf @spur_urbanist @sfcamerawork @somarts @ybca @ybgfestival . . . [Gerhard Richter, Seestück (Seascape), 1998>

A post shared by SFMOMA (@sfmoma) on

Here's the museums waiving entry fees tonight:

  • S.F. Museum of Modern Art
  • SOMArts
  • the Contemporary Jewish Museum
  • Museum of the African Diaspora
  • Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
  • California Historical Society
  • Children's Creativity Museum
  • American Book Binders Museum

A post shared by Christina (@christinagiaccone) on

A concert will be held in Buena Vista Gardens, as well.

Expect special environmental activities and exhibits at the participating museums. Enjoy!

Tags: 
San Francisco
MOMA