San Francisco Museums To Be Free To The Public Thursday Night

The Global Climate Summit is being held this week in San Francisco and affiliates of the summit are giving the public a treat this evening. It's Green Thursday Night and that means many San Francisco museums will be free to the public from 5 - 9 PM tonight.

Here's the museums waiving entry fees tonight:

S.F. Museum of Modern Art

SOMArts

the Contemporary Jewish Museum

Museum of the African Diaspora

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

California Historical Society

Children's Creativity Museum

American Book Binders Museum

A concert will be held in Buena Vista Gardens, as well.

Expect special environmental activities and exhibits at the participating museums. Enjoy!