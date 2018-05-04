San Francisco Museum Of Ice Cream Extends Dates Through September

The Museum of Ice Cream opened their San Francisco pop-up last September at 1 Grant Ave. near Union Square and have once again extended their stay. They will now be open all summer from May 30 - September 3 & tickets go on sale Wednesday May 9 at 11 AM PST.

Tickets are $38 and you can grab them next week at Museumoficecream.com.

Prepare to take all the Instagram photos.