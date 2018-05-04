San Francisco Museum Of Ice Cream Extends Dates Through September
The Museum of Ice Cream opened their San Francisco pop-up last September at 1 Grant Ave. near Union Square and have once again extended their stay. They will now be open all summer from May 30 - September 3 & tickets go on sale Wednesday May 9 at 11 AM PST.
Tickets are $38 and go on sale May 9th at 11AM PST. Available dates: May 30th - September 3rd. Multiple tastings of ice cream included with ticket. Purchase up to 6 tickets per checkout.
Tickets are $38 and you can grab them next week at Museumoficecream.com.
