San Francisco Matcha Festival Returns In May

March 18, 2019
San Francisco Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) has announced the return of SF Matcha Fest set for Saturday May 11th from 11 AM - 4 PM.

@steepcreamery is rollin' with us this Sunday @ #SFMatchaFest ---- Their rolled ice cream makes my heart so happy ---- . ‼️ SF MATCHA FEST TICKETS GIVEAWAY! -- For those that weren't able to get tickets to this Sunday's #SFMatchaFest, this is your LAST chance to snag some tickets! Tickets will not be available at the festival. . @sparksocialsf + I are giving away three (3) sets of 2 tickets. Three lucky winners will be randomly selected to win two tickets each -- TO ENTER: 1️⃣ 'like' this post 2️⃣ follow @matcha.sf + @sparksocialsf 3️⃣ tag 1 friend that you'll be taking with you ⚠️ The giveaway ends promptly at 11PM today – entries made after 11PM will not be included in the giveaway -- The 3 winners will be announced tomorrow 9/9 in an InstaStory on @matcha.sf's page at 12 PM. Good luck! We're looking forward to seeing you on Sunday -- tag your matcha finds with #--SF -- SNAPCHAT: matchajules . -- matchapolis (matcha + black sesame rolled ice cream, homemade black sesame pudding, strawberries) + matchapolitan (matcha + strawberry rolled ice cream, matcha boba, strawberries) -- SF Matcha Fest @sparksocialsf | Sunday 9/10 -- @matcha.sf ✅ here's another one for your #matchabucketlist . ---- mo' matcha, mo' problems @matcha.nyc | @matcha.la | @matcha.canada

A post shared by MATCHA SF (@matcha.sf) on

15+ vendors will be serving up matcha specialties all afternoon & several of them have already been announced:

A TEA-SE OF OUR MATCHA VENDORS
– Third Culture Bakery
– BunBao
– Doughp
– Mister Bomboloni
– Uji Time
– Steep
– Happy Lemon

Newark friends! We will be in Newark Night Market and serving delicious Soft Cream Taiyaki Cones! #newark #dessert #ujitime #bayareafood #bayareafoodie #icecream

A post shared by Uji Time (@ujitimedessert) on

HAPPINESS IS: ✅ Butter Mochi Donuts made with organic butter and California ingredients ✅ Regular Store Hours @ Third Culture Monday 2/18 ✅ Getting Mochi-Drunkkkk We hope to make your three day weekend even better as we are OPEN regular hours 10-4pm today! -- Blueberry, Black Sesame, Matcha Butter Mochi Donuts -- @thirdculturebakery showroom -- @lilavolkas . . . . . . . . . #mochidonut #mochidonuts #thirdculturebakery #matchagreentea #berkeley #bakerylife #foodcoma #asianfood #bakeandshare #desserttable #foodpics #nomnomnom #feastagram #eastbaynosh #bonappetit #noleftovers #foodporn #bayareaeats #lovefood #forkyeah #feedfeed #donuts #ご飯 #wheresanfrancisco #thesunsetkitchen #igfood #foodblogger #eatingout #goodfood #eatersf

A post shared by Third Culture Bakery (@thirdculturebakery) on

Tickets go on sale soon & we'll let you know exactly when. For more head to the Facebook event page.

