San Francisco Matcha Festival Returns In May
San Francisco Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) has announced the return of SF Matcha Fest set for Saturday May 11th from 11 AM - 4 PM.
15+ vendors will be serving up matcha specialties all afternoon & several of them have already been announced:
A TEA-SE OF OUR MATCHA VENDORS
– Third Culture Bakery
– BunBao
– Doughp
– Mister Bomboloni
– Uji Time
– Steep
– Happy Lemon
Tickets go on sale soon & we'll let you know exactly when. For more head to the Facebook event page.