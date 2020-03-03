San Francisco Matcha Fest Returns In May
A must for any Bay Area lover of matcha, SF Matcha Fest is back at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd) on Saturday May 23rd from 11 AM - 4 PM to offer up all of the matcha treats you could want.
Pork katsu sando, warm delish matchazuke, with matcha panna cotta and latte totally hit the spot on this windy San Franciscan day.
15+ vendors will be serving up specials like matcha-infused lattes and milk teas, matcha-glazed doughnuts, fluffy matcha waffles, matcha-filled cream puffs, matcha macarons and much more.
Tickets are not on sale just yet, but follow along with the Facebook event for the latest.