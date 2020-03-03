San Francisco Matcha Fest Returns In May

A must for any Bay Area lover of matcha, SF Matcha Fest is back at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd) on Saturday May 23rd from 11 AM - 4 PM to offer up all of the matcha treats you could want.

15+ vendors will be serving up specials like matcha-infused lattes and milk teas, matcha-glazed doughnuts, fluffy matcha waffles, matcha-filled cream puffs, matcha macarons and much more.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but follow along with the Facebook event for the latest.