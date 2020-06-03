San Francisco Lifting Curfew Thursday

After being put into effect this past weekend San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced that San Francisco's city wide curfew will be lifted at 5AM on Thursday after several days of peaceful demonstrations.

Starting tomorrow morning at 5am we will be lifting the curfew in San Francisco. The protests we have seen in this city and across the country are for an important cause and our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 3, 2020

San Jose will lift its curfew at the same time while other Bay Area cities and counties will leave theirs in effect for at least the next few days unless otherwise noted.

Curfews remain in effect tonight starting at 8PM for both SF & San Jose as more demonstrations are planned.