San Francisco Lifting Curfew Thursday

As of 5AM Thursday it will be lifted

June 3, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
San Francisco skyline

heyengel / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

After being put into effect this past weekend San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced that San Francisco's city wide curfew will be lifted at 5AM on Thursday after several days of peaceful demonstrations.

San Jose will lift its curfew at the same time while other Bay Area cities and counties will leave theirs in effect for at least the next few days unless otherwise noted.

Curfews remain in effect tonight starting at 8PM for both SF & San Jose as more demonstrations are planned.

Tags: 
San Francisco
Curfew