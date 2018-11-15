San Francisco Hopes To Shut Down SantaCon

Can the city of San Francisco possibly shut down SantaCon? An annual event that's free to attend and draws thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus who are looking to get their pre-Christmas drink on. Well, it seems that they're going to try.

Set for Saturday December 8, organizer Santa Tom says that this year's event will not be sanctioned by the city with it being stated that "SantaCon has no place in San Francisco and the gathering should be shut down.” The main concern is safety and the massive crowd that descends on Union Square at 12 PM that day to begin the festivities. It is being said that if you do show up you'll be turned away, but good luck with that, San Francisco.

Even if the gathering at Union Square doesn't take place there's still plenty of areas for Santa-clad folks to hit as they usually do when they disperse to bars around the city for the day.

Previously, this sort of thing has happened with Bay To Breakers, which has gone on mostly as its usual costume-wearing relay race on the third Sunday of each May.

San Francisco did successfully kick Love Fest out back in 2010, but SantaCon will likely go on as expected despite the message relayed to organizer Santa Tom, which can be read below: