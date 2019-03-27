San Francisco Has Seen Two Times As Much Rain As Seattle So Far In 2019

How rainy has it been in the Bay Area this year? Twice as rainy as it's been in the city known for its rain, Seattle. Since January 1, 2019 San Francisco has seen a bit over 17 inches of rain while Seattle has seen 9.78 inches.

Well, this explains why everyone is so morose: San Francisco has seen nearly twice as much precipitation as Seattle this year https://t.co/VQZwW483B5 via @SFGate — Cybil (@Cybil) March 27, 2019

SF is nearing its entire yearly average with plenty of time left in the year. Seattle is a bit under average for this time of year, even with their 40 rainy days so far.

Meanwhile, the north bay has been hit especially hard this year and Santa Rosa has received nearly 41 inches of rain, 133% above their typical total this time of year.

Drought conditions are looking good across the state and reservoirs have been kept full by frequent storms.