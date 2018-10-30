San Francisco Has The Least Amount Of Potential Trick-Or-Treaters, But The Most Candy To Give Out

Nearly every year Zillow names San Francisco as the top destination for trick-or-treating (& San Jose as the second best). They come up with their calculations based on where home values are the highest & where are homes are closer together, which means less walking. With that criteria it's no wonder SF consistently comes out on top.

Zillow names these neighborhoods as the best for trick-or-treating in SF:

Presidio Heights

Sea Cliff

Golden Gate Heights

Laurel Heights

West Portal

& for San Jose:

West San Jose

Willow Glen

Cambrian Park

Rose Garden

Almaden Valley

It's worth noting when it comes to SF & these results that the City has the lowest percentage of children of any major U.S. city & the least percentage of potential trick-or-treaters, per Wallethub. What does that mean? There could be lots of candy for not a whole lot of kids as many San Francisco children head to the suburbs to trick-or-treat, anyway.

Enjoy your candy, wherever it is you decide to Trick-Or-Treat.