San Francisco Has The Least Amount Of Potential Trick-Or-Treaters, But The Most Candy To Give Out
Nearly every year Zillow names San Francisco as the top destination for trick-or-treating (& San Jose as the second best). They come up with their calculations based on where home values are the highest & where are homes are closer together, which means less walking. With that criteria it's no wonder SF consistently comes out on top.
#SanFrancisco is the best city in the country for trick-or-treating ---- according to @zillow: https://t.co/yfo18ixUbD pic.twitter.com/KgJx0xzO2q— BOBBY REMIS (@BobbyRemis) October 12, 2017
Zillow names these neighborhoods as the best for trick-or-treating in SF:
- Presidio Heights
- Sea Cliff
- Golden Gate Heights
- Laurel Heights
- West Portal
& for San Jose:
- West San Jose
- Willow Glen
- Cambrian Park
- Rose Garden
- Almaden Valley
It's worth noting when it comes to SF & these results that the City has the lowest percentage of children of any major U.S. city & the least percentage of potential trick-or-treaters, per Wallethub. What does that mean? There could be lots of candy for not a whole lot of kids as many San Francisco children head to the suburbs to trick-or-treat, anyway.
Enjoy your candy, wherever it is you decide to Trick-Or-Treat.