New Study Reveals That San Francisco Has The Highest Rent In The World

Per a study published on July 5 by Walletwyse something that's relatively unsurprising was revealed. San Francisco has the highest rent in the entire world.

Average monthly rent for a wide range of cities in the World. Most expensive per region:



- San Francisco, North America, $3500

- Hong Kong, Asia, $2450

- London, Europe, $2350

- Sydney, Oceania, $2100

- Dubai, Middle East, $2050

- Accra, Africa $1000

- Rio, South America $650 pic.twitter.com/zRI4WCs8Ds — Lionel Page (@page_eco) July 5, 2018

Using cost of living data from Numbeo, Walletwyse calculated average rent per month of apartments in 540 cities worldwide. San Francisco had the highest at an average of $3,500 per month with Hamilton, Bermuda next at $3,400 a month. Next up were Manhattan & San Jose ($2,500 a month).

Oakland and Berkeley also appeared near the top with average rent prices of $2,450 & $2,400 a month, respectively.

For more, head to Walletwyse.