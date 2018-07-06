New Study Reveals That San Francisco Has The Highest Rent In The World
Per a study published on July 5 by Walletwyse something that's relatively unsurprising was revealed. San Francisco has the highest rent in the entire world.
Average monthly rent for a wide range of cities in the World. Most expensive per region:— Lionel Page (@page_eco) July 5, 2018
- San Francisco, North America, $3500
- Hong Kong, Asia, $2450
- London, Europe, $2350
- Sydney, Oceania, $2100
- Dubai, Middle East, $2050
- Accra, Africa $1000
- Rio, South America $650 pic.twitter.com/zRI4WCs8Ds
Using cost of living data from Numbeo, Walletwyse calculated average rent per month of apartments in 540 cities worldwide. San Francisco had the highest at an average of $3,500 per month with Hamilton, Bermuda next at $3,400 a month. Next up were Manhattan & San Jose ($2,500 a month).
Oakland and Berkeley also appeared near the top with average rent prices of $2,450 & $2,400 a month, respectively.
For more, head to Walletwyse.
