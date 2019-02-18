The San Francisco Grilled Cheese Fest Returns This April

National Grilled Cheese Day is Friday April 12th and to celebrate SF's Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is once again throwing a festival dedicated to your favorite cheesy sandwich.

Saturday April 13th from 12 - 5 PM the Bay Area's best food vendors will serve all sorts of variations of grilled cheese sandwiches plus there's all you can drink craft beer and live music.

General admission is $5. If you want all you can drink beer then it's $36. Kids 10 & under are free.

For tickets head to eventbrite & for more info check out the Facebook event page.