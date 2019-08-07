San Francisco Gives Outside Lands Approval For Cannabis Use And Sales At The Festival

It was known that approval, if it came, would be last minute. Now it appears that Outside Lands will be the first festival in San Francisco to offer recreational cannabis sales & use. It will also be the first large-scale festival in the U.S. to offer it.

Outside Lands has gotten the green light from San Francisco for cannabis sales at the three-day music festival that starts Friday, @meliarobin reports — now organizers and vendors are just waiting for an expected state approval:https://t.co/nmcpDtgBWq — Tech Chronicle (@techchronicle) August 8, 2019

San Francisco's Office of Cannabis is granting the first-ever temporary permit for cannabis sales & state approval is the last step before it's officially a go, but is expected to come soon, per reports.

BREAKING: A vendor source just informed me that @sfoutsidelands has been issued a recreational-use permit for cannabis on the city and state level for this weekend's fest. It marks the first large-scale music fest in U.S. to have recreational use allowed. — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) August 8, 2019

The cannabis sales & use (in a designated area) will be reserved for the festival's Grass Lands installation, which debuted last year, but you couldn't buy, or use any marijuana there. About a dozen cannabis vendors will be on hand at Grass Lands this year.

Festivalgoers will be able to purchase 7 grams of non-concentrated cannabis & 2 grams cannabis concentrates.

More info is coming soon, pending state approval.