San Francisco Gives Outside Lands Approval For Cannabis Use And Sales At The Festival
It was known that approval, if it came, would be last minute. Now it appears that Outside Lands will be the first festival in San Francisco to offer recreational cannabis sales & use. It will also be the first large-scale festival in the U.S. to offer it.
Outside Lands has gotten the green light from San Francisco for cannabis sales at the three-day music festival that starts Friday, @meliarobin reports — now organizers and vendors are just waiting for an expected state approval:https://t.co/nmcpDtgBWq— Tech Chronicle (@techchronicle) August 8, 2019
San Francisco's Office of Cannabis is granting the first-ever temporary permit for cannabis sales & state approval is the last step before it's officially a go, but is expected to come soon, per reports.
BREAKING: A vendor source just informed me that @sfoutsidelands has been issued a recreational-use permit for cannabis on the city and state level for this weekend's fest. It marks the first large-scale music fest in U.S. to have recreational use allowed.— Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) August 8, 2019
The cannabis sales & use (in a designated area) will be reserved for the festival's Grass Lands installation, which debuted last year, but you couldn't buy, or use any marijuana there. About a dozen cannabis vendors will be on hand at Grass Lands this year.
Festivalgoers will be able to purchase 7 grams of non-concentrated cannabis & 2 grams cannabis concentrates.
We are excited to officially begin the 3 day count down for #GrassLands!! Last year, #OutsideLands made history by transforming the area South of the Polo Field into Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. WE ARE BACK for the second annual Grass Lands presented by Eaze at Outside Lands—a curated cannabis experience located in SoPo (South of the Polo Field). Grass Lands spotlights the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. We invite you to stop by and explore interactive activities, live music, talks and more. Grass Lands is a 21+ experience. Click on our bio for more info!!! . . . #Outsidelands #OLgrasslands #sanfransisco #cannibuscommunity #cannibusculture #cannabis #olgrasslands #sfbay #musicfestival #musicfest #weedmusic #fueledbythc #420culture #weedcommunity #cannalove #cannagirls #cannawomen #weedandwomen #womenincannibus #womenofcannibus #cannibusinfluencer #bayarea #sf #california #welit
More info is coming soon, pending state approval.