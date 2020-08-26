San Francisco Giants Game Vs. Dodgers Postponed Wednesday In Protest Of Police Shooting Of Jacob Banks

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are not playing their game at Oracle Park on Wednesday night as they join other pro sports teams who are protesting police brutality. This comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin earlier this week.

The San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. It's the third MLB game to be canceled in the wake of the NBA players refusing to play after the fallout of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

The NBA postponed playoff games and other MLB games were postponed earlier Wednesday.

These protests come 4 years to the day of San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality.