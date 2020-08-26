San Francisco Giants Game Vs. Dodgers Postponed Wednesday In Protest Of Police Shooting Of Jacob Banks

They joined teams across baseball and basketball on Wednesday

August 26, 2020
Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Bay Area News
Local Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are not playing their game at Oracle Park on Wednesday night as they join other pro sports teams who are protesting police brutality. This comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin earlier this week.

The NBA postponed playoff games and other MLB games were postponed earlier Wednesday.

These protests come 4 years to the day of San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, taking a knee during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality.

san francisco giants
los angeles dodgers
Jacob Blake