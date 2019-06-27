San Francisco Giants Hosting A F•R•I•E•N•D•S Night In August

To celebrate the show's 25th anniversary of hitting the airwaves, on Monday night August 5th the San Francisco Giants will host their first-ever night dedicated to one of the most popular sitcoms ever, 'Friends'. They'll be handing out free Giants-inspired 'Friends' coffee mugs & t-shirts as well as offering photo ops alongside props from the actual show.

Those who purchase VIP experience tickets will also get the VIP edition Giants Turkey bobblehead inspired by one of the show's most iconic scenes.

Special event tickets for the game start at $21 here & VIP tickets start at $79, which you can get here.