San Francisco Giants Hosting 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Singalong At Oracle Park In July

On Saturday night July 13th the San Francisco Giants will bring the first ever non-gameday movie night to Oracle Park. The Sing-Along version of the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will be shown on the stadium's new 4K scoreboard - which happens to be the largest video board in the state of California.

Prizes will be handed out to lucky individuals in Freddie Mercury costumes & fireworks will be set off as the film's credits roll.

$15 GA tix get you access to watch from the field (while supplies last) a souvenir paper crown & mustache, and access to ballpark-style movie snacks & beverages. $75 gets you VIP tickets (only 100 available) that include access to a hospitality lounge & private entrance. VIP tickets also get you access to the field & reserved lower box seats. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (June 12th) at 12PM here.

Queen tribute band The Killer Queens will get things started prior to the screening. Here's the schedule for the night:

6:00 PM - Doors Open

6:30-7:30 PM - The Killer Queens Performance

7:30 PM - Movie Begins (Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along)

9:45 PM - Fireworks

All info can be found at MLB.com.