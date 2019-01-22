San Francisco Giants FanFest Returns February 9th

San Francisco Giants fans can start getting hyped for the 2019 season with the team's annual Fan Fest, which will be held from 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM on Saturday February 9th.

It will be the first time many Giants fans step through the gates of the stadium now that its name has changed from AT&T Park to Oracle Park.

As usual fans will get a chance to meet players, attend signings & Q&As and get to go down onto the field. There's also opportunities to take photos with players and the team's World Series trophies.

