San Francisco Giants Announce Free Friday Night Summer Concert Series At Oracle Park

For the first time ever the San Francisco Giants will bring free concerts to Seals Plaza at Oracle Park before each Friday night home game starting July 5th. A ticket to the game is not required to attend and each event begins at 5:01 PM and at 7 PM prior to the game's 7:15 PM start times.

There will also be Anchor Brewing specials and food options at each concert.

Here's the schedule:

July 5th: Windy Hill

July 19th: Barry Zito

August 9th: Tim Flannery

August 30th: Tainted Love

September 13th: Rumbache

September 27th: Mustache Harbor

For more on the Levi's Concert Series head here.