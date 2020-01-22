San Francisco Giants Fanfest Saturday February 8th At Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants fans can get hyped for the 2020 season at San Francisco Giants Fanfest on Saturday February 8th at Oracle Park from 10AM-4PM.

First scenic shot of 2020 -- pic.twitter.com/FFPjP6mzOL — Oracle Park (@OracleParkSF) January 8, 2020

Box offices open at 8AM for 2020 single game tickets and gates open at 10AM for FanFest, which will feature autographs and photos with players, coaches, Giants alumni and more.

New for this year are the Will Clark Experience where you can get your photo taken in Clark's signature eye-black. Also new for 2020 are the 2010 World Series Experience where you can relive the excitement from the 2010 championship season and the Dunk-A-Dodger where you can use your best pitch to dunk a Dodger in a dunk tank.

Entry is free and as usual you'll be able to head down to the Oracle Park field.

The San Francisco Giants and new manager Gabe Kapler will begin their season on March 26th in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.