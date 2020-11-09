The 3,278 sq. ft. home that was featured for years on 'Full House' & 'Fuller House' has sold for $5.3 million more than a year & a half since show creator Jeff Franklin put it on the market.

San Francisco's ‘Full House’ home sells for $5.3 million



Prior to the sale, the home was owned by the show’s creator and executive producer Jeff Franklin since 2016. https://t.co/ZyHRMzPOmt — SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) (@snydenydn) November 9, 2020

Thr show was filmed in a Hollywood Studio so viewers only ever got to see the exterior of the SF home, but that never stopped it from being a tourist destination.

Over the years, the 5-bedroom and 3.5-bath house at 1709 Broderick St. has become a tourist magnet in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Franklin purchased for $4 million back in 2016 and aimed to remodel it to be a replica of how it looked on the show.

The home's new owner will notice cement tiles in the backyard that feature hand prints and signatures from the show's cast.