San Francisco Expected To Become The First Major U.S. City To Ban E-Cigarettes

June 18, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

licsiren / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

On Tuesday, San Francisco city supervisors voted unanimously to approve a ban on the sale & distribution of e-cigarettes. The ordinance bans the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of tobacco products on city property. 

The ordinance is required to pass a second vote this week, but it's trending towards becoming a reality in San Francisco. The measure singles out using e-cigarettes as a growing epidemic among young people.

Per the CDC. nearly 5 million middle & high school students in America used e-cigarettes in 2018 & that was up from 3.6 million the prior year.

For more head to CBS SF.

Tags: 
San Francisco
E-Cigarettes