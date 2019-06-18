San Francisco Expected To Become The First Major U.S. City To Ban E-Cigarettes

On Tuesday, San Francisco city supervisors voted unanimously to approve a ban on the sale & distribution of e-cigarettes. The ordinance bans the sale, manufacturing, and distribution of tobacco products on city property.

UPDATE: #SanFrancisco supervisors unanimously voted to approve a ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes until the FDA completes a review of their effects on public health https://t.co/UNTi20VuXS — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) June 18, 2019

The ordinance is required to pass a second vote this week, but it's trending towards becoming a reality in San Francisco. The measure singles out using e-cigarettes as a growing epidemic among young people.

Per the CDC. nearly 5 million middle & high school students in America used e-cigarettes in 2018 & that was up from 3.6 million the prior year.

For more head to CBS SF.