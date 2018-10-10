San Francisco Earns The Title Of 'Poop Capital Of America'

San Francisco's dirty streets have become so notorious that San Francisco now has a 'Poop Patrol,' an app to report poop on sidewalks (SnapCrap), & now the city has been dubbed the 'poop capital of the U.S.'

San Francisco is declared street poop capital of America by company that has made a map of feces https://t.co/WuTTzDINVl — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 10, 2018

RealtyHop found that there were 20,889 poop complaints in SF in 2017 & we're on pace to beat that number in 2018. That 2017 number of complaints is WAY higher than New York's 2,458 & Chicago's 955.

San Francisco is the poop capital of the country -- — Isaiah ---- (@bubblefag) October 10, 2018

It's worth noting that both dog & human feces were taken into account in the number of complaints. Golden Gate Park, SoMa, & the Tenderloin were the areas of the City that received the most complaints while Twin Peaks & Presidio Heights were some of the cleanest.

For more, head to RealtyHop.