San Francisco's First Drive-In Theater Adds More Screenings Through October

San Francisco's first pop-up drive-in theater kicks off their screenings this week and has announced additional film screenings after their September ones sold out.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle and must be purchased online and. there will be a contactless check-in& concession available.

Here are the sold out screenings:

Friday, Sept. 18

6 p.m., “Minions”

9 p.m., “The Matrix”

Saturday, Sept. 19

6 p.m., “Xanadu”

9 p.m., “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sunday, Sept. 20

6 p.m., “Frozen”

9 p.m., “Purple Rain”

Friday, Sept. 25

6 p.m., “The Lion King”

9 p.m., “Mad Max: Fury Road”

Saturday, Sept. 26

6 p.m., “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

9 p.m., “Furious 7”

Sunday, Sept. 27

6 p.m., “Hairspray” (1988)

9 p.m., “Selena”

Tuesday, Sept. 29

6 p.m., “Gremlins”

9 p.m., “The Big Lebowski”

Wednesday, Sept. 30

6 p.m., “Labyrinth”

9 p.m., “Us”

& here are the October showings that now have tickets available:

Oct. 1: Zoolander

Oct. 6: Clueless (6PM), Enter The Dragon (9PM)

Oct. 8: Best In Show (6PM), Thor: Ragnarok (9PM)

Oct. 9: Toy Story (6PM), Ferris Bueller's Day Off (9PM)

Oct. 10: TRON (6PM), Crazy Rich Asians (9PM)

Oct. 11: Coco (6PM), Magic Mike XXL (9PM)

Oct. 13: Hocus Pocus

Oct. 16: Bring It On (6PM), The Lost Boys (9PM)

Oct. 17: Big Hero 6 (6PM), Sorry To Bother You (9PM)

Oct. 18: The Nightmare Before Christmas (6PM), Vertigo (9PM)

Grab tickets for October screenings here.