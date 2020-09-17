San Francisco's First Drive-In Theater Adds More Screenings Through October
Fort Mason Flix runs through Oct. 18th
San Francisco's first pop-up drive-in theater kicks off their screenings this week and has announced additional film screenings after their September ones sold out.
Tickets are $49 per vehicle and must be purchased online and. there will be a contactless check-in& concession available.
Here are the sold out screenings:
Friday, Sept. 18
6 p.m., “Minions”
9 p.m., “The Matrix”
Saturday, Sept. 19
6 p.m., “Xanadu”
9 p.m., “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Sunday, Sept. 20
6 p.m., “Frozen”
9 p.m., “Purple Rain”
Friday, Sept. 25
6 p.m., “The Lion King”
9 p.m., “Mad Max: Fury Road”
Saturday, Sept. 26
6 p.m., “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”
9 p.m., “Furious 7”
Sunday, Sept. 27
6 p.m., “Hairspray” (1988)
9 p.m., “Selena”
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6 p.m., “Gremlins”
9 p.m., “The Big Lebowski”
Wednesday, Sept. 30
6 p.m., “Labyrinth”
9 p.m., “Us”
& here are the October showings that now have tickets available:
Oct. 1: Zoolander
Oct. 6: Clueless (6PM), Enter The Dragon (9PM)
Oct. 8: Best In Show (6PM), Thor: Ragnarok (9PM)
Oct. 9: Toy Story (6PM), Ferris Bueller's Day Off (9PM)
Oct. 10: TRON (6PM), Crazy Rich Asians (9PM)
Oct. 11: Coco (6PM), Magic Mike XXL (9PM)
Oct. 13: Hocus Pocus
Oct. 16: Bring It On (6PM), The Lost Boys (9PM)
Oct. 17: Big Hero 6 (6PM), Sorry To Bother You (9PM)
Oct. 18: The Nightmare Before Christmas (6PM), Vertigo (9PM)
Grab tickets for October screenings here.