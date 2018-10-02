San Francisco Dive Bar And Concert Venue Elbo Room To Close
After 30 years of serving the Mission District in San Francisco as a dive bar & live music venue, Elbo Room will close its Valencia St. location as of January 1, 2019. Here's the announcement:
With a heavy heart, we need to announce that the last day of Elbo Room SF will be January 1st, 2019. The building is officially on the market and the lease is not being renewed. Erik Cantu and I (Matt Shapiro) bought the bar in 2010. We had both been working there since the early 2000s as Manager and Booker (respectively). Earlier this year, we opened a second location in Oakland: Elbo Room Jack London. This, of course, will remain open.
Since at least 2014, Elbo Room has seen near closures and some lease extensions have kept it alive, but now it appears that time is officially up & that the space will be converted into condiminiums. The building is for sale for $4.2 million.
Elbo Room joins another popular SF bar & venue, Hemlock Tavern, as a spot that will close & be replaced by condos. Hemlock will close after this week. Market Street's Lucky 13 might soon face a similar fate, but for now they remain open.
Elbo Room's new Oakland location will remain open.