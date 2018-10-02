San Francisco Dive Bar And Concert Venue Elbo Room To Close

After 30 years of serving the Mission District in San Francisco as a dive bar & live music venue, Elbo Room will close its Valencia St. location as of January 1, 2019. Here's the announcement:

Since at least 2014, Elbo Room has seen near closures and some lease extensions have kept it alive, but now it appears that time is officially up & that the space will be converted into condiminiums. The building is for sale for $4.2 million.

Elbo Room joins another popular SF bar & venue, Hemlock Tavern, as a spot that will close & be replaced by condos. Hemlock will close after this week. Market Street's Lucky 13 might soon face a similar fate, but for now they remain open.

Elbo Room's new Oakland location will remain open.