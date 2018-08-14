San Francisco Deploys 'Poop Patrol' To Keep Sidewalks Feces Free

I think we can all agree that it's time. The San Francisco Poop Patrol will be a team of five of the city's Public Works staffers who will be patrolling the streets of San Francisco armed with a vehicle that is equipped with a steam cleaner. The goal: wash away human waste before it becomes a problem.

SCOOP ON POOP: In a city where people have made 14,000 complaints to 311 about feces so far this year, SF is about to launch the Poop Patrol. I’m picturing the Avengers but with a steam cleaner. https://t.co/ncLXJyYpfN — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) August 14, 2018

You'll be able to find these workers in the afternoons around Polk Street and other "hot spots," which likely include Market St., the Tenderloin, the Mission...and too many other areas, honestly.

The Public Works team hopes this lessens the amount of calls they receive a day about the matter. They currently average around 65 reports a day from those who had to dodge their way around a smelly inconvenience.

Mayor London Breed has also allotted over $1 million for five new public toilets in the city's troublesome spots as well as extending the operating hours of five existing public toilets. It's an effort to help make SF's streets and sidewalks cleaner.

We'll see how much this all helps.

We'll