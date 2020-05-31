San Francisco Curfew Continues Sunday Night Starting At 8PM

Late Saturday night San Francisco Mayor London Breed instituted a curfew until 5AM Sunday morning to attempt to quell unrest across the city as protests were leading to property damage. That curfew continues Sunday night at 8 PM through Monday morning at 5AM and will continue as necessary this week.

A curfew takes effect across San Francisco on Sunday in an attempt to avoid another night of destruction. https://t.co/fLNrV0tr44 — KTVU (@KTVU) May 31, 2020

Businesses in San Francisco are required to shut down by 8 PM Sunday night and those who are essential workers, or homeless are not subject to the curfew. Police Chief Bill Scott says if you're not exempt from the curfew, do not be outside. Mayor Breed also warned of more COVID-19 cases occurring as a result of mass gatherings.

"If you're not exempted, don't be outside."- @SFPD Chief Scott on the city's curfew. https://t.co/GTqpAzv4Wb — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) May 31, 2020

200 extra members of law enforcement will be out Sunday night and the National Guard remains on standby if necessary.